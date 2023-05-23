‘I’m Also Italian American’: Journalist Chases DeSantis In Desperate Attempt To Get His Attention

Puck News senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri chased and heckled Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Florida State House on Monday in an attempt to get his attention.

Palmeri desperately attempted to persuade DeSantis to answer her questions, invoking her Italian heritage as a reason he should speak to her and reveal who his favorite Disney character is.

“Governor DeSantis, you can talk to me … I’m also Italian American like you,” Palmeri said, according to video posted to Twitter on Tuesday by the governor’s rapid response team. “If that makes any difference to you at all. So Governor DeSantis, why are you against Disney characters? Which one is your favorite one?”

Here are some of @tarapalmeri's truly hard-hitting questions: "I am Italian American too. Does that matter to you? … Why are you against Disney characters? Which one is your favorite one?"

Palmeri claimed she “peaceably followed” the Florida governor and said he appeared to be running away from her. She also accused DeSantis of being “scared of the spotlight” and “running away from” her hard-hitting questions about animated princesses. (RELATED: ‘Totally BS’: DeSantis Shuts Down Reporter Citing Claims Made By Guantanamo Bay Prisoner)

“In person, I immediately sensed a very different potential candidate: a guarded politician who had no interest in actually engaging with other humans, and was perhaps even a little scared of the spotlight,” Palmeri said. “He had trouble making eye contact with people in the crowd. I tried once more w/ DeSantis at the State House, peaceably following him down a stairwell asking him more questions, each of which he ignored. DeSantis seemed almost to be running away from me. The slow-motion chase ended w/ DeSantis behind the black tinted-windows of his S.U.V.”

I tried once more w/ DeSantis at the State House, peaceably following him down a stairwell asking him more questions, each of which he ignored. DeSantis seemed almost to be running away from me. The slow-motion chase ended w/ DeSantis behind the black tinted-windows of his S.U.V.

Notice where Tara tweeted her latest attempted dunk on @RonDeSantis and @DeSantisWarRoom. The elites in this country, so oppressed

In a Monday article headlined, “Ronny on the Run,” Palmeri described the Florida governor as a “socially-uncomfortable presidential hopeful.”