Spokesperson For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Addresses Car Chase ‘P.R. Stunt’ Theory

Ashley Hansen, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made a rare statement that addressed the ‘P.R. stunt’ theory behind their apparent car chase.

It is uncommon for the representative of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to publicly address such theories, according to The New York Times. In this unique instance, Hansen didn’t hold back. She fought back against allegations that the car chase was a publicity stunt and bluntly shared her view of such claims being made against Harry and Meghan.

“Speaking exclusively to Sky News, the couple’s press secretary Ashley Hansen said: “I have never experienced their vulnerability as much as I did last night. They were incredibly scared and shaken up.”” #HarryAndMeghan 👉🏾 https://t.co/ebNIU9ZQml pic.twitter.com/03VXpn2RsJ — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) May 18, 2023

“Respectfully, considering the duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of P.R. stunt,” Hansen said, according to The New York Times.

“Quite frankly, I think that’s abhorrent,” she said.

Meghan and Harry claimed to have been pursued by the paparazzi in what was described as a “near-catastrophic” car chase in New York that lasted roughly two hours.

Many have come forward to challenge those claims, and Hansen’s views.

Sukhcharn Singh, the taxi driver who drove Harry and Meghan while they were being pursued, stated that he felt safe the entire time.

“I don’t think I would call it a chase,” Singh said in a statement to The Washington Post.

“I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie,” he said. (RELATED: Photo Company Gives Harry And Meghan The Most American Response Ever To Their Demand For Pictures)

The mayor of New York found it difficult to believe a chase in his busy city could have lasted longer than 10 minutes, and the former bodyguard of Princess Diana also echoed his doubts during a recent interview.

Meghan and Harry have not issued a public comment about the incident since the rumors began to circulate.