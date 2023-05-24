Fetterman Staffer Leaks Alleged List Of ‘Puppet’ Journalists To Undercover Reporter

A man identified as a special assistant to Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman told an undercover reporter the senator’s office has a list of “puppet journalists” who will cover the campaign’s approved narrative, video released Tuesday shows.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe’s new outlet, O’Keefe Media Group, released footage of Fetterman special assistant Luke Borwegan, who alleged the office approves of specific journalists, including MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough, “Pod Save America” hosts and former New York Times reporter Kara Swisher, who will purportedly cover the narrative the staffers want to push.

“I have to fucking strong-arm these journalists, and that’s not my job, but there’s so many reporters,” Borwegan said, video posted by O’Keefe Media Group shows. “We shouldn’t just be telling them to fuck off, if they’re reporters we like, it’s good to have a good relationship with them. We have — our press operations is like a fucking work of art, the way that … reporters, we can tell them to go fuck themselves, and they can’t do anything, because they need us more than we need them, because everybody wants a fucking story about John Fetterman and we only give it to certain people.”

“I only pick reporters who we know will paint the narrative the way we want,” he continued. “So it’s like, when John checks himself in for depression, we tell one reporter in particular, because they will hit the facts that we want them to.” (RELATED: John Fetterman Struggles With Asking Basic Questions To Disgraced Silicon Valley Bank Executive)

WOW. John Fetterman’s staffer caught naming their “puppet journalists” that they rely on for their approved narrative. He says their go-to “puppets” are:

—Kara Swisher (former NYT)

—Pod Save 🇺🇸 (Fmr Obama Staffers)

—Joe Scarborough, MSNBC

—TIME Magpic.twitter.com/arAWlqOvKZ — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 24, 2023

Borwegan said they granted Scarborough an interview with Fetterman, but that he “sucks.” He said Fetterman did an interview with “Pod Save America” after the interview with Scarborough and it “did really well” because the podcast hosts, who are former Obama aides, covered the office’s narrative. Fetterman’s staff also allowed Time Magazine to conduct an interview, according to Borwegan.

“They’re just like puppets, though,” Borwegan said.

He added Fetterman would likely support “overturning the Second Amendment” and prefers that no American own a gun at all, the video shows.

Fetterman’s office did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment by the time of publication.