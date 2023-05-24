Whoopi Goldberg Claims DeSantis Dislikes ‘People Of Color,’ ‘Gay Folks’

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg ranted about Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday, saying that the Florida Republican dislikes “people of color” and “gay folks.”

DeSantis signed legislation protecting parental rights that opponents of the legislation called the “Don’t Say Gay” law, in Florida in March 2022, which came following a spate of lawsuits across the country centered around clandestine social transitions of children in schools. Following passage of that legislation, Florida pulled multiple books on the grounds of having explicit content, including “Gender Queer,” “Let’s Talk About It” and “It’s Perfectly Normal.”

“I want to see you do it on television. I want to see you actually take real Americans’ questions. That’s what I want,” Goldberg said about DeSantis, who will announce his candidacy for president during a 6 p.m. Twitter Spaces interview with Elon Musk. “I don’t want to dislike you, I can’t help it… because I don’t understand, why do you dislike people of color? What’s wrong with American history? What’s wrong with gay folks?” (RELATED: ‘Your Life Is Not Valued’: NAACP President Doubles Down On Florida Travel Warning)

The parental rights legislation started a feud between DeSantis and Disney over the company’s opposition to the bill, leading to DeSantis signing legislation that ended Disney’s control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

DeSantis also opposed an Advanced Placement course that reportedly contained elements of Critical Race Theory and so-called queer theory. The College Board announced an update to the course following Florida’s Jan. 12 rejection of the initial framework.

The Florida legislature also passed laws restricting abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, expanding the March 2022 parental-rights law, enacting “constitutional carry,” initiating universal school choice, and targeting the use of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors in investment.

“You know, Anita Bryant did this stuff in 1975, and gay folks rose up and fought for what they needed. That’s what’s coming. It’s coming, it’s coming,” Goldberg said. “That’s not a threat. They pay the same taxes I pay. They want the same things that we’re entitled to as taxpayers. You can’t pick and choose.”

