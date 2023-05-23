Even While Sick, Morgan Wallen Breaks Another Country Music Record

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” album became the longest-running country music album to hold the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 Chart in May.

Wallen’s work has spent the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 since the “Titanic” soundtrack, which reached 16 weeks at the top back in 1998, Billboard stated on Sunday. “One Thing At A Time” is also the first album of any genre to spend the first 11 weeks of its release in the No. 1 spot, beating out Whitney Houston, who led the charts for the same amount of time back in 1987.

Wallen now joins the ranks of Houston and Stevie Wonder in reaching the chart-topping record — Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life” spent 13 weeks at No. 1 in 1976 and 1977, Billboard noted. He’s also beaten out his previous record of 10 weeks, which was awarded to “Dangerous: The Double Album” in 2021.

Morgan Wallen Forced On 6-Week Medical Break For Series Of Injuries | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/1TKRORT1Lr — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) May 9, 2023

While the mainstream music and entertainment industry might hate Wallen, America loves him. Along with boycotting Bud Light to death, making Christian TV shows and movies more successful than whatever Hollywood spews at us, Wallen is a key indicator of America’s freedom to love and support whatever speaks most to our values.

Wallen’s work is indicative of the time. His songs about love, relationships, city life versus the country way, and the recreational activities of those living outside of major scenes truly speak to the American public. So much so that Wallen’s work is one of the top ways teenagers are inviting their dates to prom in 2023 (how cute is that?). (RELATED: Garth Brooks Slammed For Praising Morgan Wallen’s ACM Awards Success)

The superstar was forced to take medical leave from his 2023 tour after giving himself vocal trauma (probably because he’s doing more than one thing at a time), but that hasn’t stopped his skyrocketing success. Something tells me that even with his untimely break from giving back to his fans, Wallen will be a staple of music and American culture for many, many years to come.