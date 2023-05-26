‘Stand For Nothing’: MSNBC Guest Says GOP Has Become ‘Anti-Ronald Reagan’

TV personality Donny Deutsch said during a Friday MSNBC appearance that the Republican Party has become “anti-Ronald Reagan” since the rise of former President Donald Trump.

MSNBC hosts and guests have attacked Trump and his supporters on multiple occasions, including praising the indictment of Trump secured by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a case centered around an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. (RELATED: ‘Disgraceful On Every Level’: ‘Morning Joe’ Melts Down Over Trump Town Hall)

“I always talk about how Republicans have become like the Jim and Tammy Faye Baker, Donald Trump has become the Jim and Tammy Faye Baker of American politics, squeezing every last dime out of retirees and other people that they can sucker, and then they never follow through on what they say they’re going to do,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said.

WATCH:

“It seems it’s just moving over to the conservative movement,” Scarborough added. “One scandal after another scandal, one indictment after another indictment. I don’t know how the conservative brand is not just absolutely tarnished for decades to come.”

Trump also faces investigations from Special Counsel Jack Smith over the handling of classified documents and the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building and from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Smith reportedly met with Lois Lerner in October 2010 to discuss “how the IRS could help the Justice Department in the criminal enforcement of campaign-finance laws against politically active nonprofits” as part of the targeting of Tea Party groups by the Internal Revenue Service.

“It’s hate, it’s grievance, it’s anger, it’s breaking of laws. You know, the Republicans should have a loop, and the loop should play to them, who is it that brought conservative movement and really made it relevant to Americans? Ronald Reagan,” Deutsch said after asking what the Republican Party stood for.

“They are anti-Ronald Reagan. Everything that Reagan stood for, decency and really taking conservatism and making it relevant to the majority of Americans, the conservative movement now is just stuck,” Deutsch continued. “It’s stuck and it stands for nothing, from a policy point of view, except anger, hatred and just complete, complete chaos.”

