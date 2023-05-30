New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes Unbelievable Catch Against Seattle Mariners

Shoutout to New York City! And shoutout to my man Aaron Judge!

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners squared off Monday night, with the pinstripes getting the dominating 10-4 win to bring them to 33-23 on the season — but that’s not the only thing from the game grabbing the headlines.

During the bottom of the eighth inning, the Mariners were down 9-4 with two outs, but still trying to spark a comeback as their outfielder Teoscar Hernández clobbered a ball deep into right field, appearing to be a potential home run to cut down Seattle’s deficit. However, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge had a different idea, truly making one of the most unbelievable catches you’ll ever see.

Check out this jump — you could put this man in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest:

I can’t help but to acknowledge the greatness of Aaron Judge every time I see it.

Not only is this man built like a mega baseball superstar, but he is a mega baseball superstar who breaks records and makes insane highlight plays, and he’s doing all of this while in the beauty of those pinstripes and dealing with the pressure of the New York media. How can you not love somebody like that?

Aaron Judge is a true superstar and deserves to be treated like that. I mean, after all, this guy is going to go down as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. (RELATED: Miami Heat Avoid Historic Collapse To Gloriously Punch Their Tickets To The NBA Finals; Beat Boston Celtics, 4-3)

It’s just incredible what this guy can do and what he’s built himself up to be — now he just needs to get a ring.