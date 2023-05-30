Ouch! Oregon’s Greg Solhaug Forced To Exit NCAA Golf Championships After Tee Goes Right Into Foot

Oh, man … I can just imagine the pain.

Greg Solhaug, who is a junior for the University of Oregon men’s golf team, was forced to exit the NCAA championships after a tee that he stepped on went right through his foot — ouch!

Taking place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Solhaug was playing in the second round of the championships when he stepped on a tee that went right through his shoe, and then into his foot.

Solhaug was scored at +2 through 10 holes when the incident happened.

The junior is expected to start walking again in two weeks, according to Golfweek.

Oregon’s Gregory Solhaug is at the course today. If you remember, he had a tee go almost all the way through his foot Saturday. He’s doing well and should be able to walk on it again in two weeks, he said #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/YQ9nR3WF7I — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) May 28, 2023

Man, talk about a freak accident that just creates an outright crappy situation.

Not only is my man Greg probably in agonizing pain (or at least was), but he can’t even walk for two weeks. That’s the worst of it. But you also have to deal with the process of getting through the frustration and irritation of having to withdraw from the NCAA championships. This whole situation would blow, and I’m sure it does for Greg.

But hang in there, young king. Hey, at least you went viral, and with you being a college athlete, maybe it’ll come along with a sweet NIL deal or two. I could see the sneaker companies marketing him now. (RELATED: Notre Dame’s Chris Kavanaugh Outright Smashes Duke’s Kenny Brower During College Lacrosse National Championship)

“Get Nike, so what happened to me, never happens to you.”

Get that money, Greg!