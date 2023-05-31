Delaney Irving Gets Completely Knocked Out And Wins The Famous Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling Race At The Same Time

Hey, a win is a win!

A woman from Canada pulled off an incredible feat during an historic cheese-rolling race that took place in the United Kingdom — she won the championship while being completely knocked out.

Meet 19-year-old Delaney Irving, who was running after a seven-pound wheel of Gloucester cheese Monday when she ended up tripping and falling, hitting her head in the process. Irving had no idea that she won the championship until she woke up in a medical tent.

“I still don’t really believe it, but it feels great,” Irving said to the BBC after her bizarre win.

Taking place in Gloucester, England every spring (for around 600 years now), The Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling Race is a famous sporting event that features runners from all across the globe sprinting down a 180-meter hill that’s quite steep, with the participants chasing after a wheel of cheese — which can hit a speed of 70 miles per hour.

🧀 Canadian 🇨🇦 Delaney Irving won’t remember much of winning the Woman’s race at #cheeserolling. After being knocked out on her way down, she was unconscious for a period of time but told us it was all worth it. ⚠️ WARNING: Contains graphic images pic.twitter.com/yxwk0YaGUE — Greatest Hits Radio Gloucester (@GHRGloucester) May 29, 2023

The embarrassment of Delaney Irving getting knocked out might be going viral, but later on down the road, all people will remember is that she won the championship, that is all the history books will care about. So, this is one of those situations where a win is a win.

And shoutout to her for being a good sport about it, and why wouldn’t she?

At the end of the day, she's a champion, and that's all that matters.

Like I said … history books, baby!