Watch The Moment Group Of Teens Set Off A Firework On Bus In Broad Daylight

A video circulating on Twitter on Tuesday shows a teenager lighting a firework on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus.

The teen pointed the firework towards the back of the bus where passengers tried to get out of the individual’s line of fire, CityNews Toronto reported. (RELATED: Teens Arrested For Setting Off Fireworks In Movie Theater)

When the firework went off, the person recording the video and other passengers got off the bus and fled the scene, according to CityNews Toronto.

A TTC spokesperson announced that they were made aware of the incident and that it is currently under investigation, according to the outlet.

We’re aware of a couple of recent incidents of fireworks being set off on #TTC buses in Scarborough.

They’re being looked into and those responsible will be held accountable.

Fortunately there were no serious injuries and there’s plenty of video available to assist investigators. — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) May 31, 2023

“We have downloaded video, and our investigation is ongoing,” the TTC spokesperson said in an email to CityNews, the outlet reported. “Needless to say, deliberately setting off fireworks on public transit is the height of irresponsible behaviour.”

No one was reportedly injured on the bus during the time of the incident, according to CityNews Toronto.

“The safety of our customers and employees is paramount to all we do, and we are using all the tools and evidence at our disposal to investigate these incidents and pursue charges where possible,” according to the outlet.

A similar incident reportedly happened in Florida, where two teens were arrested for setting off fireworks in a movie theater.

On July 13, 2021, a Taco Bell employee was arrested for reportedly setting off fireworks in a trashcan while on the job.