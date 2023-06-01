New Website Displays Thousands Of Photos From Hunter Biden’s Laptop All In One Place

A new website published nearly 10,000 photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop archive Thursday with necessary redactions of explicit images and pictures with private information.

The website was created by former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler who spent months working on it, he told Fox News. “It’s taken us a couple of months to, one, go through the photos, about 10,000 of them, and redact the genitalia on the photos,” Ziegler told the outlet. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Admit That His ‘Computer Data’ Is Real)

At least one Biden is pro gun https://t.co/1lpzIzmbb6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2023

“The number one thing we’re about… is truth and transparency,” he added. Ziegler founded nonprofit Marco Polo whose logo is featured on the Hunter Biden laptop website. The group describes itself as a research group exposing corruption and blackmail on its website.

He filtered out photos with Biden’s private information such as his social security number and credit card numbers. Ziegler also redacted nude images of Hallie Biden, Hunter’s former lover and widow of his late brother Beau. He says the photo project will not feature any genitalia and covers a “large swath” of the Biden family’s life, Fox News reported.

Among the most popular photos on the website are images of Biden with an apparent lover, a shot of Biden with his children and an image of Biden’s global entry card. The archive contains pictures from Biden’s iPhone backup, screenshots, live photos, text attachments and other photos stored on his computer.

Hunter Biden’s legal team admitted the data stored in his laptop was real in February more than two years after Twitter censored the New York Post’s reporting about it. The Daily Caller News Foundation verified the contents of Biden’s laptop shortly after the NY Post’s reporting, and numerous media outlets have since verified it.