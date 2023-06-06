EXCLUSIVE: Visa Raised Money For Far-Left Group Pushing Gender Experimentation On Children

Visa raised money for a group that pushes cross-sex hormones for children and has been exposed for hosting chat rooms that encouraged underage kids to transition without their parents’ knowledge, the Daily Caller has learned.

In June of 2021, Visa announced it would be launching an initiative to benefit The Trevor Project, along with other groups focused on advancing the LGBTQ agenda. The Daily Caller News Foundation has since exposed The Trevor Project for pushing children toward hormone therapies and gender experimentation while taking money from the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture those treatments.

The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focusing on transgender youth and mental health, also reportedly has hosted sexual conversations between adults and minors in online chatrooms. (RELATED: Major Children’s Clothing Retailers Poured Money Into LGBT Group That Promotes Secret Gender Transitions For Children)

“[E]very year, people around the world come together to commemorate, advocate and celebrate Pride. In that spirit, United Airlines, Chase and Visa are coming together to support The Human Rights Campaign, StartOut and The Trevor Project with a campaign that will drive donations to these organizations because of their impact for the community,” a post on Visa’s website states. (RELATED: Mom Discovers Sexual Conversations Between Kids And Adults In LGBT Org’s Chatroom: REPORT)

The Caller contacted Visa asking them if the company stands by The Trevor Project’s actions and if they plan to raise money for them again in the future. Visa did not immediately respond. The Trevor Project also did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Caller.