The Private Jet For LIV Golf Players Is Absolutely Insane

The jet being used to fly LIV Golf players to events looks unbelievable.

The Saudi–backed golf organization has poached some of the best talent in the world away from the PGA Tour with massive contracts, and the players are also traveling in style.

A video tweeted by PointsBet shows the jet being used by the organization, and it’s probably the nicest plane you’ll ever see. Check it out below.

It will blow you away.

The LIV private jet looks insane 👀 pic.twitter.com/fOmzq9d3RL — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) July 7, 2022

The money was enough to get players from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, but once you throw in a plane like this, it’s not hard to understand at all why players have left.

That plane is an absolute beast, and it’s the definition of flying in style.

Imagine crushing 18 holes and then hopping on a massive jet to crush beers and fly in a setup nicer than most people’s houses. Yeah, you know you’re winning life when you do that.

Say whatever you want about the Saudis, but clearly, they know a thing or two about living lavishly. That’s not up for debate!

