Judge Threatens Hunter Biden With Six Months In Jail

An Arkansas judge threatened Hunter Biden with up to six months in jail if he fails to show up in court to face questioning related to his paternity case, court documents published Monday show.

The first son is embroiled in a paternity case with his former flame Lunden Roberts, with whom he fathered four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts. Biden denied his paternity until Roberts proved their relation through a paternity test. The pair agreed to a settlement for child support in 2020, but the case was reopened after Biden asked the court to adjust his payments in 2022. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Claims Poverty In Paternity Case Using One Of The Most Expensive Lawyers In Washington)

Holly Meyer, the judge overseeing the case, ordered Biden to attend all paternity hearings in person. In the newly-released court documents, Roberts alleged that Biden has failed to produce requested information related to the case, and so requested the court to consider incarceration for civil contempt for up to six months while Biden fully answers discovery.

Meyer ordered Biden to show up July 10 at a courthouse in Batesville, Arkansas, to argue why he should not be held in contempt of court.

Roberts also requested the court order Biden to pay $20,000 in attorneys fees and to strike his complaint about her desire to change Navy Joan Roberts’ last name to Biden. (RELATED: Biden Family Excludes Hunter Biden’s Daughter From Christmas Stockings Two Years In A Row)

President Joe Biden has never publicly acknowledged the existence of his granddaughter and has repeatedly left her out while describing his grandchildren.