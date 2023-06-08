Biden Admin To Appoint Official To Protect Sexually Explicit Books From Being Banned

The Biden administration announced the creation of a new position on Thursday that will “lead the charge” against banning books in schools that many have called pornographic, according to the White House.

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced the creation of a new position in the Department of Education that will “Shield LGBTQI+ Americans from book bans,” according to a statement released by the White House. The new coordinator will “address the growing threat that book bans pose for the civil rights of students,” according to the administration. (RELATED: Fairfax County Mother Reveals Books In School Libraries Depicting Child Porn And Pedophilia)

In a statement, The White House said, “Today, in celebration of Pride Month, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new actions to protect LGBTQI+ communities from attacks on their rights and safety. Over a dozen states have enacted anti-LGBTQI+ laws that violate our most basic values and freedoms as Americans, and are cruel and callous to our kids, our neighbors, and those in our community. The Biden-Harris administration stands with the LGBTQI+ community and has their backs in the face of these attacks.”

Opponents of the books claim they are sexually explicit. Parents in the Poway Unified School District in Poway, California, compiled a 70-book database of all the books that contain pornographic material available in the school system’s libraries. One of the books included on the list is “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan, which focuses on two boys who kiss for 32 hours to break the world record and discusses “gay hookup sites.” Another book included on the list is “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson, which includes an “instruction manual” for “boy-on-boy sex.”

Protests outside at Saticoy Elementary School, Los Angeles where parents have shown up to speak out against a pride event on campus. pic.twitter.com/4nejrTcXdG — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) June 2, 2023

First lady Jill Biden, who has a doctorate in education and worked as a teacher for several years, spoke out in the past on the subject, saying, “All books should be in the library, all books… This is America, we don’t ban books.”

The White House announcement was accompanied by a number of other pro-LGBT measures, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services launching an “LGBTQI+ Community Safety Partnership” to “provide critical safety resources” and “build trust between LGBTQI+ organizations and federal law enforcement agencies”.

