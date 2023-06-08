Chelsea Handler Admits To Sleeping With Another Woman In Relationship-Ending Threesome

Chelsea Handler revealed she and her ex Ted Harbert had a threesome with another woman, and that she continued having sex with the woman multiple times, which contributed to the end of her relationship with Harbert.

Handler made the bombshell revelation while speaking with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show Thursday. “I was very turned-on by this woman. I ended up hooking up with her several times, without the guy that I was dating,” Handler said. “That’s when I knew it was time to break up with the guy.”

Handler then revealed the “other woman” was the couples’ masseuse.

Handler previously said she and former NBC chairman Ted Harbert split due to his inability to separate work from his personal life, according to a 2012 report from The Hollywood Reporter. The couple broke up in 2010 after dating for four years.

Handler told Cohen this was the first time she has spoken publicly about being sexually involved with another woman. The topic came up when Cohen asked if she had ever dated a woman before.

“I’ve slept with a woman, but I haven’t dated a woman,” Handler said. “I don’t think I ever revealed that, but I mean, hopefully, he’s listening now.”

“His name is Ted Harbert. He’s in Portugal, though, so he might not have access to this … he and his wife are building a house in Portugal,” she continued.

Cohen asked Handler if she would ever consider having sex with a woman again. “I would, for sure,” she answered. (RELATED: Chelsea Handler Slams Prince Harry For Oversharing With An On-Stage Penis Joke)

He probed the topic further by asking if she would “gift” her man a threesome.

“Absolutely, it’s fun,” she said.

Handler took a moment to clarify one critical point.

“I mean, I don’t want to get double-teamed by a guy, but I’d like another girl in the situation,” she said. “You know, she can do all the stuff that I’m too fucking lazy to do.”