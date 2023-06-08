Pat Cooper, Legendary Comedian Who Played Himself On ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies At Age 93

Famous comedian Pat Cooper died in his Las Vegas home Tuesday at the age of 93, according to his former assistant.

Cooper was a regular on “The Howard Stern Show” and played himself on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld.” The stand-up comedian was well-respected for his talents and his ever-present sense of humor during his decades-long career. His former personal assistant, Steve Garrin, confirmed Cooper’s death, according to Entertainment Weekly (EW).

Cooper’s wife, Emily Conner, said the comedian was “telling jokes up until the end.”

Pat Cooper on Seinfeld 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QaDmCSnhxp — Duke Mantee (@GreatFilmAndTV) June 8, 2023

Garrin said Cooper had been suffering from “a lot of health problems” and that he was aware the end was approaching in the weeks before his death, EW reported. The exact cause of Cooper’s death is not yet public.

Cooper often found himself in roles that portrayed an angry onstage persona, eventually winning him the nickname “Comedian of Outrage.”

Born Pasquale Caputo, Cooper began his career in entertainment in the 1950s. He opened for Frank Sinatra at the Sands in Las Vegas, which apparently proved to be a role that suited him well. He became a frequent opening act for Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr. and Jerry Lewis.

I don’t have enough words to say about #PatCooper. When I was a little girl, he was my idol. When I became a comedian he became my friend, and when he became my friend he became family. There was nothing that man wouldn’t do for you if he loved you , and I was lucky. He came to… pic.twitter.com/UXEo6bX19d — Tammy Pescatelli (@TammyPescatelli) June 8, 2023

He released two comedy albums entitled “Our Hero” and “Spaghetti Sauce and Other Delights” in 1965 and 1966, respectively.

Cooper appeared in a series of films and television shows throughout his career, including “Seinfeld” and “The Friars Club.” He appeared alongside Robert De Niro in the 1999 hit “Analyze This” and the sequel “Analyze That” in 2002, playing a mobster in both films. (RELATED: ‘Seinfeld’ Stars We Lost In 2022 But Will Never Forget)

He retired in 2013, three years after releasing his autobiography, “How Dare You Say How Dare Me!”

Cooper is fondly remembered by his fans, friends and loved ones. Funeral arrangements have not been publicly shared.