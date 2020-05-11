Ben Stiller, Jerry Seinfeld, Others Share Tributes To Jerry Stiller After His Death

Celebrities and comedians shared tributes Monday to Jerry Stiller after news broke of the actor’s death.

Ben Stiller, Jerry’s son, first shared the news Monday morning on Twitter.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben tweeted. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Jerry was most known for his roles on “Seinfeld” and “King Of Queens.”

“King Of Queens” co-star Leah Remini shared a photo of the two on Instagram where she paid tribute to Jerry.



“I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather,” she captioned the photo. “I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together. I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family…You will be so very missed Jerry.”

Kevin James, who played Remini’s husband on the show, also shared a tribute to the comedian.

“One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth,” James wrote. “Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you.”

Co-star Jerry Seinfeld didn’t have much to say, but left it simple.

“Jerry Stiller’s comedy will live forever,” he tweeted.

Jason Alexander called working with Jerry one of the “great honors” of his life in a comment to the New York Post.

“As a kid, I delighted at every occasion I got to see Jerry Stiller and his wife-partner Anne Meara,” Alexander told the outlet. “I watched Jerry on TV, on the stage and in clubs. He was always perfection as a comic and a truly gifted actor. Getting to work with him and know him has been one of the great honors and joys of my life.” (RELATED: Jerry Stiller Dies From Natural Causes At The Age Of 92)

Celebrities outside of the comedic world also had some things to say. Longtime television host Tom Bergeron recalled his experience with Jerry on Twitter after learning of the news.

“Pre-9/11, on a plane @ LAX after taping Hollywood Squares, departure delayed due to fog in NY. Flight attendants put on King of Queens,” he tweeted. “As I’m laughing I realize I’m being watched. I turn and Jerry Stiller is staring at me. ‘I love watching people enjoy my work.’ #RIPJerryStiller.”

Jerry studied drama at Syracuse University where he met his wife Meara. The two would go on to launch their own comedy duo.