Megan Fox Might Be Single And Ready To Mingle

Rumors that Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) are broken up were seemingly confirmed by Fox’s recent bold social media moves.

Fox posted a series of images of herself, as well as a video clip that showed an envelope being burned in a fire pit, to Instagram on Sunday, according to People. She captioned the post with lyrics from Beyoncé’s 2016 album, “Lemonade,” that represents the discovery of a spouse cheating, and the message was delivered even more crisply with the caption, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” the outlet reported. Fox then followed Eminem — her fiancé’s arch rival — before swiftly deleting her entire Instagram account, according to People.

Megan Fox sparks Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumors with cryptic post, deleted pics 💔 https://t.co/ScVO3mD0i5 pic.twitter.com/xYh7jtnfM9 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) February 13, 2023

The dig at Machine Gun Kelly was a personal hit below the belt.

Eminem and MGK have a long history of butting heads that began when MGK commented on how “hot” Eminem’s daughter Hailie is in a Tweet, according to the American Songwriter. Eminem mocked MGK for lacking the skill to make it as a rapper, then dissed him in his song “Kamikaze.” MGK exited the rap world and switched his style to rock, saying the move was partly in response to Eminem’s push.

Fox notoriously only followed two people on Instagram and added more insult to injury by following Eminem — and shading MGK in the process. (RELATED: Megan Fox Claps Back At Haters Who Accuse Her Of Over-Sexualizing Herself)

Megan Fox has deactivated her Instagram account after hinting to Machine Gun Kelly breakup. pic.twitter.com/exqQCn1wwO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

Fox reportedly made a few more strategic moves before she disappeared from social media altogether.

She conversed with a fan who allegedly wrote, “He probably got with Sophie,” in the comments section, responding with the flirty comment, “Maybe I got with Sophie,” according to People.

Fox tore down all images and videos of herself and MGK from her Instagram page.

MGK and Fox met in 2020 and got engaged in January 2022.