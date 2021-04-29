Watch Jason Statham In The New Trailer For ‘Wrath Of Man’

Jason Statham’s new movie “Wrath of Man” looks outstanding.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer's YouTube description, is, "A man must move hundreds of millions of dollars for an armored truck company in Los Angeles."

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to be perfect for people who love action, violence and bodies hitting the ground.

Give the latest trailer a watch below.

This movie looks insanely badass. I love Statham films and I love action films. This combines the two, which is pretty normal for the star actor, and it looks great.

It’s also a story about revenge, and we all know stories about revenge are as American as apple pie. People can’t get enough of that kind of content.

Not only does this look like a solid action film, but it also looks like a film that will be full of nonstop shootouts and blood.

If that’s for you, then you’re probably going to want to sign up.

As for me, you can 100% count me in! I’m all about “Wrath of Man” after the previews I’ve seen. You can catch it starting May 7!