‘Nasty A*s Sex Addict’: Third Woman Comes Forward With Claims About Zion Williamson’s Love Life

A third woman has come forward accusing NBA superstar Zion Williamson in engaging in sexual relations with her amid ongoing drama surrounding the athlete’s personal life, according to a report published Friday by the Daily Mail.

Yamile Taylor, who the Mail describes as a “digital creator,” slammed Williamson on her Instagram story, according to the outlet. Taylor alleged that she had intimate encounters with the NBA star, who she called a “sex addict,” per the Mail.

Taylor took to Instagram to claim that her allegations against Williamson weren’t motivated by a desire to become famous, the outlet reported. Taylor denied that she participates in sex work and asserted that she has money of her own. (RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Zion Williamson Over Alleged Fling With Porn Star)

“And this ain’t nothing to do with clout. I get my own money in real life and have never been a prostitute or sold my body,” Taylor said on her Instagram story according to the Daily Mail.

Who knew #ZionWilliamson‘s gender reveal celebration would cause so much outrage? Porn star #MoriahMills called out the New Orleans Pelican star over the past two days, and now another woman named Yamile Taylor also has a bone to pick.https://t.co/LZDnBE00KJ — CASSIUS (@CassiusLife_) June 9, 2023

Taylor also blasted Williamson for allegedly buying another woman a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

“You’re outside buying Cullinan to hoes who didn’t have $100K to their name when you met them,” Taylor continued, per the outlet.

The digital creator then asked why she never received a car, suggesting she may not have done enough to indulge his sexual fantasies, the Mail reported. Taylor’s Instagram tirade came just days after Moriah Mills, a pornographic performer, claimed on social media that she allowed Williamson to record her during one of their alleged sexual encounters.

“Why didn’t I get my Bentayga and my Richard Mille last summer? @zionwilliamson because I don’t let you record me?” Taylor wrote on Instagram, according to the Mail. “I never gave you a threesome or never had an OnlyFans or was on PornHub, so I guess I was all play. I probably never had a chance you nasty ass sex addict.”

Zion Williamson announced on Tuesday that he and his girlfriend were expecting a baby.