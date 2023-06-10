Amy Schumer Reveals The Real Reasons She Turned Down Playing Barbie

Hollywood actress Amy Schumer revealed Thursday the main reason she turned down starring in the movie “Barbie” was because it wasn’t feminist enough, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Before Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were cast as Barbie and Ken, respectively, Schumer was the first choice to play the role of the beloved doll from the Mattel toy company in the script written at the time by Hilary Winston and produced by Sony, according to EW. The actress revealed in the interview the movie wasn’t feminist enough for her and departed the role.

In 2017, Schumer dropped the project and the production moved to Warner Bros, which developed a new script. (RELATED: New ‘Barbie’ Film Will Feature Transgender Actor)

“They said I was too thin,” Schumer said jokingly to Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” the outlet reported.

Amy Schumer: I backed out of ‘Barbie’ because it wasn’t feminist enough https://t.co/5m0f18khAG pic.twitter.com/oyp2uPjrLw — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2023

“I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it looks awesome. I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That’s what we said. But it really was just, like, creative differences. But there’s a new team behind it and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie,” Schumer added.

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” she told the outlet, explaining her original idea was to make Barbie an “inventor,” and Sony, instead, wanted her invention be a pair of shoes made out of Jell-O. “The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal.'”