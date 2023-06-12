Ron DeSantis Unveils Plan For ‘Huge’ Reconciliation Package If President

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed his plan Monday for a “huge” reconciliation package if he becomes president in 2024 to advance some of his key policy platforms.

DeSantis pledged to tackle the border crisis, repeal President Joe Biden’s Green New Deal and bolster the economy in a reconciliation package, which is budget and spending legislation Congress can expedite, overriding filibuster rules, he told New Hampshire radio host Hugh Hewitt Monday. This marks the first time DeSantis has addressed reconciliation since his presidential announcement in late May, which he said he and his team will continue to brainstorm on. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Florida Releases Video Showing Migrants Signing Waivers, Celebrating Arrival In California: ‘They Treated Us Super Well’)

“We are going to have a huge package for reconciliation that is going to cover a lot of different things,” said DeSantis. “Obviously we are going to shut down the border. We are going to do the border security. That is just point one. We have got to get that done. Two, we are going to repeal Biden’s disastrous economic policies, his Green New Deal. And we are going to have things that are going to help jumpstart this economy, things like full expensing so that we have more ability to produce manufacturing.”

DeSantis has been particularly outspoken on immigration, and has taken action as governor in response to the expiration of the Trump-era Title 42 on May 11. The governor deployed troops to the southern border, shipped illegal migrants to the sanctuary state of California and visited the southern border last week.

DESANTIS on relocating illegal immigrants to Sanctuary Cities: “They have bragged that they are sanctuary jurisdictions.” “And then, what? When they have to deal with some of the fruits of [illegal immigration], they all of a sudden become very, very upset!” pic.twitter.com/f77Ol1bygc — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 7, 2023

The governor criticized the Biden administration’s energy policy for contributing to inflation, he said during a press conference in February. After his presidential announcement on May 24, DeSantis told Fox News’ Trey Gowdy reversing them is one of his top three presidential priorities, and argued innovation and gaining energy independence should be the focus of the U.S.’ energy policy.

“I have always rejected the politicization of the weather and I think what we should be doing in the United States is focusing on being energy-independent and making sure that we are utilizing the resources,” DeSantis said. “When you have market-based solutions and when you innovate, in Florida we have seen emissions go down dramatically in the last 10 years, but that is through market and innovation.”

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Biden’s signature climate law and reconciliation package, includes tax credits for the production of batteries used in electric vehicles and other energy-efficient appliances, and seeks to limit fossil fuel emissions.

“It is going to be more than just one because Biden expanded reconciliation,” said DeSantis. “They dumped a lot of stuff.”

