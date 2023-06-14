‘I Can’t Resist Naughtiness’: 82-Year-Old ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Strips Naked For British Vogue

“Harry Potter” actress Miriam Margolyes posed nude for British Vogue’s Pride Issue, proving that at age 82, she can still do anything she pleases.

The famous actress, who plays Professor Sprout in the “Harry Potter” franchise, confessed she is unapologetically embracing all her quirky personality traits. “I’m still a bit of a child,” she said to British Vogue. Margolyes came out as a lesbian in the 1960s and says in addition to posing nude in her golden years, she also refuses to censor her language or conceal a fart. “I’m still a bit of a child,” she said.

“I’m still a bit of a child,” says #MiriamMargolyes. “I can’t resist naughtiness.” In #BritishVogue’s July 2023 issue, the actor is at her very best – cheeky, wonderfully candid, and an absolute breath of fresh air. https://t.co/BF9nqdsNdL pic.twitter.com/sLPtbGBgnj — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) June 13, 2023

Margolyes took it all off for the cameras and seemed to be comfortable and confident throughout the process. She candidly spoke about her sexuality and said she enjoyed being on the cover of the magazine while in the buff. “I can’t resist naughtiness,” Margolyes said to British Vogue.

The image on the magazine’s cover shows Margolyes sitting naked for the cameras. Her breasts are expertly concealed by very strategically placed dessert pastries. The two pastries covering her exposed breasts were creatively photographed with a little red circular accent that mimicked her nipples.

Her eccentric personality and carefree outlook has magnetized fans.

“”People come up to me and say ‘I just love you’, and want to hug me,” she said to British Vogue.

“And that is dazzling.”

Pride and joy abound in the July 2023 issue of #BritishVogue, with #TimWalker capturing a shimmering army of LGBTQ+ pioneers. First up, actor and raconteur #MiriamMargolyes, who makes her Vogue cover debut at 82: https://t.co/KDzmWUrDFI pic.twitter.com/8BkeL13H9a — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) June 13, 2023

The famous actress spoke about the attention she has attracted and recalled a local news outlet calling her “a national trinket, which is very witty and rather cutting actually,’ she said.

“I’d like to be a national treasure, but I don’t know if I really am,” Margolyes said.

“I’m lucky enough to still be interesting, I suppose,” she added. (RELATED: Hollywood Star Shares Completely Naked Photo To Hit Back At ‘Old And Ugly’)

“I always carry an old bag like this because I am an old bag,” laughs Miriam Margolyes. Among the eccentric items the British actor has collected? A spare pair of knickers, an onion and her memoir ‘This Much Is True’. Watch the full film: https://t.co/GGYXjBtZo3 pic.twitter.com/EUGouhxsYh — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) June 13, 2023

The actress left fans with some thoughts to mull over and gave insight into how she lives her life.

“We’re all so insecure,” Margolyes said.

“People are frightened such a lot of the time and what I’ve always tried to do is to make people feel more relaxed, make people feel good about themselves, and just try and lessen the torture for people a bit.”