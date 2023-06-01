REPORT: Shannon Sharpe Leaving FS1’s ‘Undisputed’, Skip Bayless

Wow … a major bombshell has dropped in sports media.

The partnership between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless is about to come to an end, this after Sharpe and Fox Sports — who is the parent company of FS1, which broadcasts ‘Undisputed’ — have agreed on a buyout deal, according to the New York Post.

It’s expected that Sharpe will officially leave the show after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Sharpe’s popular podcast “Club Shay Shay” will also be exiting Fox Sports, according to The Post.

Now a lot of people are pointing at the Damar Hamlin fiasco that happened between Skip and Shannon for being the main reason for their tension, and obviously the exit.

Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hQQK0njiQZ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 4, 2023

But I have to point at this — I feel like it was the true moment when Shannon had enough of Skip:

This was the moment Shannon sharpe knew he was leaving Undisputed pic.twitter.com/XD0S42XNMI — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) June 1, 2023

After a while, it was pretty obvious that Skip and Shannon didn’t like each other. Shannon is always getting mad at Skip, and Skip is always getting annoyed with Shannon. It was only a matter of time before this happened, so it’s no big shocker.

And as far as Skip Bayless, don’t worry about him — he’ll be fine.

Shannon Sharpe: “I’m leaving Undisputed.” Skip Bayless: “Fine, I don’t need you.” Shannon: “Oh yeah? Who are you going to debate?” Skip:pic.twitter.com/AejhxEuwCf — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) June 1, 2023

I’ll miss the funny back-and-forths between the two, but I don’t blame Fox Sports for pulling the plug — it was a ratings disaster. But I am curious to see where Shannon goes and what Skip plans on doing. (RELATED: Oakland Athletics’ Attendance Is So Embarrassingly Low That Nobody Cared About A Fan Running Onto The Field)

At the end of the day, they’re entertaining. They just can’t work together, obviously.