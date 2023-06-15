Indictment Proves Trump Is ‘Too Stupid’ To Be GOP’s 2024 Nominee, Ann Coulter Says

Political commentator Ann Coulter on Wednesday spoke out about former President Donald Trump’s indictment, arguing Trump’s stash of classified documents proves he is “too stupid” to be the Republican presidential nominee.

In a Breitbart op-ed, Coulter eviscerated Trump over the cache of classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence in August 2022. Coulter refuted claims from Trump and his supporters that the classified documents discovered in Florida were harmless. The documents, Coulter argued, “included information about our nuclear weapons programs, the defense capabilities of the U.S. and other countries, potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation.”

To make matters worse, Coulter continued, Trump allegedly bragged in a conversation caught on audiotape about how “secret” and “highly confidential” the documents are, while allegedly showing them to people at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“How many Republicans have sworn up and down that Trump had declassified all the papers he removed from the White House? Now he’s on tape admitting that that was a lie,” Coulter wrote.



Coulter likened the argument that Trump had a right to take the documents to the Democrats’ “everybody does it” defense of former President Bill Clinton’s perjury during the Paula Jones case. She further dismissed cries about a double standard of justice in regards to President Joe Biden’s snafu with classified documents and Hillary Clinton’s emails as deflection. (RELATED: New Emails Revealed By Judicial Watch Seem To Show More Classified Documents On Clinton’s Private Server)

“Any Republican who thought he could get away with doing something illegal because Democrats did it first is too stupid to be our champion, much less the Republican nominee for president,” Coulter wrote.

Coulter further argued Democrats who are upset with Republicans for standing beside the former president should have read Aesop’s fable, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” After years of trying to pin Trump on “insane” accusations, Coulter argued, no one believes them now when they say Trump is guilty of serious felonies.

“It’s your own fault, liberals,” she wrote.

Trump has maintained that he followed protocol under the Presidential Records Act in relation to the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. “Whatever documents the president decides to take with him, he has the right to do so. It’s an absolute right — this is the law,” he said after pleading not guilty in federal court in response to his 37-count indictment.