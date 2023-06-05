Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis Falls Flat On His Face, Completely Bends Neck During Game Against Cleveland Guardians

Ouch.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis suffered an outright nasty fall during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. While trying to jump over first base (and Cleveland’s first baseman Gabriel Arias), Lewis ended up landing flat on his face and completely bending his neck in an absolutely terrifying scene.

When I first saw this clip, I immediately tensed up because I could just imagine the pain that would come from your neck bending like this. I expect you to do the same thing, it’s just one of those videos. Fortunately, Lewis managed to get up and walk back to the dugout under his own power, and this after several minutes of being on the ground.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said that Lewis wasn’t seriously injured, while Lewis himself said he’s fine despite a little “soreness,” and that he’s ready to go for the next game.

WATCH:

Oh my god. Royce Lewis just flipped over the first baseman and landed VERY badly. pic.twitter.com/1W3DpVqnnD — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 4, 2023

Check out this angle — so wicked, man.

a truly frightening moment but thankfully royce lewis walked off the field under his own power pic.twitter.com/FRbXp5mHXV — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 4, 2023

Wow … thank God he’s alright, because this could’ve ended up so bad.

My man could’ve gotten a broken neck or even worse: been paralyzed for life. That’s how scary this spill was, but he managed to get up under his own power and walk away. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Suing Los Angeles Angels, Former Outfielder Juan Lagares For Allegedly Making Him Go Blind)

Consider yourself lucky, Royce, and I’m sure you do. Scary stuff, man.