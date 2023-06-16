Ryan Reynolds Drops Trailer For His New ‘Bedtime Stories’

Famous actor Ryan Reynolds debuted the trailer for his upcoming new series “Bedtime Stories With Ryan” on social media June 15.

Reynolds dressed in loose-fitting pajamas for the teaser video, sitting in a room among sheep characters while sharing soothing bedtime tales. The quirky video promises to be a relaxing way to unwind annd encourage a proper night’s sleep. The actor has pegged June 20th as the official release date, which will also mark the first launch from Reynolds’ content company, Maximum Effort on Fubo, according to People.

“You know the best part about stories? You remember them. They stay with you. And I want to tell you a bedtime story,” he said in the video clip

“From an anxious mind, comes a restful show” are the first words that flash across the screen in the promotional video.

The video clip shows the “Deadpool” star making his way through a dark and cozy-looking home with wooden accents. The camera pans down hallways, gives a view of the library, and stops in a dimly lit bedroom, where Ryan hangs out with some sheep.

Reynolds introduces his new series with a soothing voice, giving a shout out to his youngest child for being an inspiration for the show. (RELATED: REPORT: Kevin Costner Claims His Estranged Wife Charged Nearly $100,000 To His Credit Card)

“The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child,” he said in a voiceover.

The video ends with Reynolds sitting on the roof of a house wearing his pajamas, as he says, “Whatever you do… don’t… fall… asleep,” as he drifted off into dreamland.