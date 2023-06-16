‘Fleeting Moment’: Trans Influencer Apologizes For Being Topless On White House Lawn

Transgender influencer Rose Montoya, a biological male, apologized for flashing his fake breasts on the White House lawn in a video tweet Friday.

Montoya went viral after posing topless on White House’s Pride Month celebration on Saturday and declared “trans rights are human rights.” The White House condemned Montoya’s behavior as “inappropriate and disrespectful” and “not reflective of the event.”

“Today I need to apologize,” Montoya began. “Earlier this month, I was invited by the White House to attend a Pride celebration with both President Biden and Dr. [First Lady Jill] Biden. I, alongside other powerful voices in the queer and trans communities were invited to be represented, seen and heard in a unique and a very special way.”

Montoya claimed violence against transgender people has risen in the country which made it important for him to speak at the National Press Club. But the influencer added that the viral incident was “unbecoming” for a guest at the White House. (RELATED: ‘Free The Nipple’: Trans Influencer Addresses Going Topless On The White House Lawn During Biden Event)

Rose Montoya, the trans model and activist who removed her top at a White House pride month event, has posted a video apologizing to President Biden, Dr. Biden, her community, and the nation. pic.twitter.com/ODlVPJq7Xk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 16, 2023

“In a quick moment of fleeting and overwhelming trans joy, I decided to do something unbecoming as a guest of the president at the White House lawn celebration,” Montoya said. “More so than ever before, I have learned how powerful and just how impactful my actions are and how impactful it is to share our stories and experiences and how we do so with the world. I want to take this moment to apologize for my actions. I especially want to apologize to my black, trans brothers and siblings, especially transgender women who are black because I understand that you all are constantly at a disproportionate level impacted by the actions of others and especially by anti-trans violence.”

Montoya issued a direct apology to President Joe Biden and the nation and said the incident was “weaponized by vile people” to harass others.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned the “inappropriate conduct” at the White House lawn and for hanging up a Pride Flag between two American flags, which some called a violation of the U.S. Flag Code.

“I think when you have the inappropriate conduct at the White House, with like these transgenders flashing people nude and all this stuff, it’s just totally inappropriate,” DeSantis said. “And I think even the White House had to acknowledge it was inappropriate.”