7-Year-Old Shoots And Kills 5-Year-Old Sibling

A seven-year-old child accidentally shot his five-year-old sibling to death Monday evening in a home in Jackson County, Kentucky, local police reported.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to the incident, which took place at around 5:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, who attempted life-saving measures, the child died of the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. The KSP does not suspect any foul play in the incident, according to the press release. (RELATED: Child Shot To Death In Parked Car Amid City-Wide Crime Spree)

“This is a tragedy whenever you experience something like this. There are no words to describe what this family is going through,” KSP Trooper Justin Kearney told WLEX-TV.

“It’s always just a good reminder to make sure that your firearms are in a safe place and out of reach of children,” Kearney added.

The case remains under investigation.