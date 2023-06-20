Blue Sanctuary City Considers Shelling Out $40 Million Contract To House, Process Migrants

The city of Denver is considering paying a private contractor $40 million to house migrants, according to a proposal the city council is set to consider.

The Denver City Council’s Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness committee will decide Wednesday whether to hand GardaWorld Federal Services a $40 million contract through March 2024 to help the city provide shelter for migrants, according to the proposal. The sanctuary city said it received 6,000 migrants as of April. (RELATED: Border Officials Find Illegal Migrants Packed Into Fake FedEx Vans)

If selected for the contract, GardaWorld will provide shelter for migrants coming to the area. New arrivals have included those bused from the southern border by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who launched his effort in May.

“The site to be leased by the contractor shall provide shelter to up to 1,000 guests at any one time. Services to be provided from the shelter site include registration/intake and medical screening of newly arriving migrant guests, feeding of the guests, maintenance and security of the shelter site and the ability to separate families with younger children from the general population,” the city council’s proposal states.

“The contractor will provide reunification services to assist the migrants in reaching their intended destination, or to coordinate with local NGOs in transitioning to more stable housing in Denver, if the migrant has no intention of relocating to destinations beyond Denver,” the proposal says.

The cities of El Paso, San Antonio and Chicago have contracted Virginia-based GardaWorld for similar contracts, according to the city council’s proposal.

