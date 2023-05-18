Texas Gov. Abbott Sends Bus Of Migrants To Another Dem-Run City

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a bus of migrants to the sanctuary city of Denver, Colorado, making it the fourth destination of his effort to send transports to Democrat-run cities.

Abbott sent his first bus of migrants to Washington, D.C. in April 2022, followed by New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia. Abbott has sent the transports amid record migrant encounters at the southern border, and, now, with the end of Title 42, a Trump-era expulsion order, on May 11. (RELATED: Border Patrol Migrant Processing Centers Filled After Trump-Era Policy’s End)

“Texas’ overwhelmed and overrun border communities should not have to shoulder the flood of illegal immigration due to President Biden’s reckless open border policies, like his mass catch and release without court dates or any way to track them,” Abbott said in a statement Thursday.

The cities receiving the migrants have expressed condemnation of Abbott’s effort that has resulted in the transport of roughly 19,000 individuals. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently accused Abbott of conducting the effort in order to “hurt black-run cities.”

“Until the President and his Administration step up and fulfill their constitutional duty to secure the border, the State of Texas will continue busing migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities like Denver to provide much-needed relief to our small border towns.”

The city of Denver has already seen a surge of migrant arrivals even before Abbott’s effort began, leading the city’s Democratic mayor, Michael Hancock, to declare a state of emergency in December. In April, the city said it had received a total of 6,000 migrants.

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also began busing migrants to New York City in January.

Hancock’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

