Famous Rapper’s Attorney Rips DOJ For Letting Hunter Biden Walk On Same Crime His Client Spent Years In Jail For

The attorney for rapper Kodak Black blasted the Justice Department Tuesday over the plea deal reached with Hunter Biden, questioning whether there is “2 tiers of justice” in America’s legal system.

Black was sentenced to serve over three years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm in 2019, the same charge the younger Biden reached a plea agreement on Tuesday, Fox News reported. Biden will be put into a pre-trial diversion program on the gun charge, the Justice Department announced, although U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2017, said the investigation is still ongoing. (RELATED: Trump Slams ‘Election Interference’ Deal Hunter Biden Struck With Feds)

“There’s no such thing as not getting jail time on a gun charge on any kind of gun charge,” Bradford Cohen, Black’s attorney, said in an interview with Fox News. Former President Donald Trump pardoned Black as he was leaving office in January 2021.

Congressional Republicans, candidates for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and legal experts all criticized the plea agreement.

Cohen has further criticized Biden’s plea deal, which includes two misdemeanor charges involving failure to pay income taxes, on social media.

“2 tiers of justice? Kodak was charged for the same crime. Got over 3 years,” Cohen said in a comment on Instagram, Fox News reported. “Mr. Biden will not serve a day. Feels right? Do FBI agents and federal authorities take cases personally?”

