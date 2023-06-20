US Attorney Says Hunter Biden Case Is Not Closed

U.S. Attorney David Weiss said Tuesday that a plea agreement will not end the Justice Department’s (DOJ) investigation into Hunter Biden.

Weiss’s office characterized the investigation into Biden as “ongoing” in a statement. The remarks contradict Biden’s attorney Chris Clark, who told CBS News on Tuesday it is his “understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”

Clark announced, and the DOJ confirmed, that Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of tax evasion and enter a pre-trial diversion program to address one felony count of illegally possessing a firearm. (RELATED: ‘Kid Gloves’: Republicans Blast Hunter Biden’s ‘Sweetheart’ Plea Deal)

Statement from U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss – about the Hunter Biden Tax and Firearm Charges – notes-> “The investigation is ongoing.” — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) June 20, 2023

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the matter.

Republicans are conducting a series of wide-ranging investigations into Hunter Biden’s business deals with Ukrainian and Chinese energy firms. They have alleged that the deals benefited then-Vice President Joe Biden, and that Hunter and Joe Biden suborned $5 million bribes from a Ukrainian oligarch. Those investigations will continue, House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee chairman James Comer of Kentucky said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.