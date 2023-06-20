Politics

US Attorney Says Hunter Biden Case Is Not Closed

U.S. Attorney David Weiss said Tuesday that a plea agreement will not end the Justice Department’s (DOJ) investigation into Hunter Biden.

Weiss’s office characterized the investigation into Biden as “ongoing” in a statement. The remarks contradict Biden’s attorney Chris Clark, who told CBS News on Tuesday it is his “understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”

Clark announced, and the DOJ confirmed, that Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of tax evasion and enter a pre-trial diversion program to address one felony count of illegally possessing a firearm. (RELATED: ‘Kid Gloves’: Republicans Blast Hunter Biden’s ‘Sweetheart’ Plea Deal)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the matter.

Republicans are conducting a series of wide-ranging investigations into Hunter Biden’s business deals with Ukrainian and Chinese energy firms. They have alleged that the deals benefited then-Vice President Joe Biden, and that Hunter and Joe Biden suborned $5 million bribes from a Ukrainian oligarch. Those investigations will continue, House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee chairman James Comer of Kentucky said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.