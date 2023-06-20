‘He’s Not Right’: Hunter Biden’s Attorney Says There’s ‘No Basis’ For Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Sweetheart Deal’ Claim

Hunter Biden’s attorney said that the plea deal announced Tuesday was the “ultimate resolution” to an investigation that spanned five years, and added there was “no basis” for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s claim that Biden got a “sweetheart deal” from the Department of Justice.

The Justice Department announced that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program. Republicans in Congress ripped the announcement of the plea agreement as a “sweetheart deal,” while some Republican candidates for the party’s presidential nomination said it showed that a “two-tiered system” of justice existed in the country. (RELATED: CNN’s Dana Bash Claims ‘There Is No Evidence’ Of Legal Double Standard After Hunter Skips Jail Time In DOJ Deal)

Clark took aim at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s claim that Biden received a “sweetheart deal.”

“I’ve heard Speaker McCarthy say a lot of stuff I don’t agree with,” Clark told Tur. “There was no basis for what he said. He’s not right.”

“If you are the president’s leading political opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time, but if you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal,” McCarthy told reporters. “Now this does nothing to our investigation, it actually should enhance our investigation because the DOJ should not be able to withhold any information now, because of the pending investigation.”

WATCH:



Multiple legal experts contacted by the Daily Caller News Foundation called the plea deal a “joke” and a “controlled demolition.”

“This was a five-year diligent investigation pursued by professional prosecutors, some of whom have been career prosecutors, one of whom, at least, was appointed by President Trump,” Clark said. “No one has ever said they’re not confident, good, or diligent. I haven’t heard anyone say that. It would be false to say that and this was the resolution that was come to after five years.”

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump in 2017, said Tuesday the investigation was ongoing.

“What I can tell you is, you know, they were very diligent, very dogged,” Chris Clark told MSNBC host Katy Tur. “It took five years and it was five years of work they put in. And even throughout working out the ultimate resolution, I think they were always driving for what they thought was fair.”

