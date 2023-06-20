CNN’s Dana Bash Claims ‘There Is No Evidence’ Of Legal Double Standard After Hunter Skips Jail Time In DOJ Deal

CNN host Dana Bash claimed “there is no evidence” that “two tiers” of justice exist Tuesday following Hunter Biden’s deal with the DOJ to avoid jail time on federal gun and tax charges, which many Republicans and legal experts criticized as a “sweetheart” deal.

“Those who feel the need to or the desire to defend Donald Trump are making the same arguments that they are making against Hunter Biden, which is allegations that the DOJ is — that there are two tiers of justice, and that is one for Democrats, the other is Republicans. We can’t say this enough: there is no evidence to prove it at all,” Bash said.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program. Former President Donald Trump entered a plea of “not guilty” to all counts during his arraignment last week, after Special Counsel Jack Smith secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed Friday. (RELATED: ‘We Have A Rigged Country’: Trump Speaks Out For First Time After Arraignment)

WATCH:



Bash turned her attention to Republicans in Congress who ripped the announcement of the plea deal, which legal experts also denounced as a “joke.”

“We need to also point out that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware is a Trump-appointee intentionally kept by Joe Biden to try to take away the appearance of any political influence by the Biden White House, but that doesn’t stop the politics of this, particularly when you are talking about a conservative media ecosystem through which many of these Republicans on Capitol Hill, who Manu is talking about and getting statements from, are going right out into the ecosystem,” Bash added. “It is about fund-raising, and it is about raw meat to the base.”

