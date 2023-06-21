Democrats Irate, Chant ‘Shame’ On House Floor After Schiff’s Censure

Democrats stood on the House floor and chanted “shame” at Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy as parliamentary procedure was ongoing after California Rep. Adam Schiff was censured Wednesday.

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna filed the successful resolution censuring Schiff over his claims concerning Trump-Russian collusion. Six Republicans voted present, making the final vote 213-209. The House struck down a similar censure motion against Schiff that would have fined him $16 million. Luna’s second resolution had no fine attached. (RELATED: House Censures Democrat Adam Schiff Over Trump-Russia Collusion Claims)



McCarthy took his position to read out the motion but was interrupted by House Democrats chanting “shame” and other phrases for an extended period of time. In response to the outcry, McCarthy replied, “I have all night.”

U.S. House censures Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). House Democrats chant “shame” and interrupt the pronouncement of censure. @SpeakerMcCarthy: “I have all night.” pic.twitter.com/VZTUVnkBBt — CSPAN (@cspan) June 21, 2023

Before the vote for censure, multiple Democrats, including California Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Eric Swalwell, and Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, voiced their disapproval of the measure with several references to the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Bennie Thompson: “Republicans are targeting Adam Schiff because he’s everything they wish he could be.” pic.twitter.com/PxBvCG0ODQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 21, 2023

Pelosi goes from saying that Trump is a “puppeteer shining a light on the strings,” to telling Republicans “you look miserable,” to claiming that the Inflation Reduction Act “saved the planet.” pic.twitter.com/EfYXm6LENC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 21, 2023

Schiff criticized Republicans harshly after their first attempt to censure him. Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation found many of the allegations leveled against Trump were unfounded.