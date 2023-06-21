‘Sometimes I’m His Mommy’: Hilaria Baldwin Gives Cringey Details About Relationship With Her Husband

Hilaria Baldwin overshared some pretty cringey details about her husband, Alec Baldwin, and made it seem as though he has some serious mama-issues.

The yoga instructor and mother of seven of his children, admitted to not using any birth control during a recent interview with Romper. As if that wasn’t already too much information, she kept on giving. The interviewer described Hilaria as being the type of person that loves taking care of others. That was the segue to what fans will not be able to unhear. Hilaria described her relationship with Alec by saying, “Am I his mommy? Sometimes I’m his mommy. Sometimes.”

Hilaria Baldwin on 26-year age gap with husband Alec: ‘Sometimes I’m his mommy’ https://t.co/tHZ92UNpk2 pic.twitter.com/V8kREgJeG7 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 21, 2023

The truly cringey comment raised more than a few eyebrows on social media.

Hilaria is 26 years younger than Alec, and many assumed she had daddy issues and found her fix with the 65-year-old actor, the outlet noted.

It seems to be quite the opposite. Hilaria addressed those criticisms head-on during her interview.

“At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older.’ But it’s actually the opposite,” she said.

She didn’t stop there.

Hilaria then told fans all about the fact that Alec doesn’t want to get snipped. (RELATED: Robert De Niro Is A Dad Again At Age 79)

“I feel awful when I’m on birth control; it makes me depressed,” she said to Romper.

“Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-it, and I bring it home to Alec,” she noted.

“He hasn’t done it yet.”