Republican Presidential Candidate Francis Suarez Hits Back At A Heated Sunny Hostin While Discussing Trump

Republican Miami Mayor and presidential candidate Francis Suarez hit back at “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin Friday as she grew heated over him potentially voting for former President Donald Trump.

Suarez announced his 2024 presidential candidacy in a June 15 campaign video, making him the third contender from Florida in the race. He said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020. His appearance on “The View” grew tense as Hostin and other co-hosts pressed him on voting for Trump.

“You would vote for a man who has been impeached twice, you would vote for a man who has two pending indictments, criminal indictments. You would vote for a man who Bill Barr said that the federal indictment against the former president is very damning. Do you think those charges of national security are damning?” Hostin said.

“I think they’re serious, and I’ll tell you this, Sunny —” he said.

“Then why would you vote for him?” Hostin interrupted.

“I’m running for president, I want people to vote for me,” Suarez replied.

“But if you don’t get the nomination, you would vote for him,” “The View” co-host said.

Suarez said he wants people to give him the chance to “serve them humbly and make their lives better.”

Co-host Joy Behar then asked if he would vote for Trump because he needs the former president’s “base” to support him. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Say Trump Arraignment Is ‘Sad Day’ As Some Audience Members Cheer)

“Are you saying you would vote for him because you know you need his base to vote for you or because you’d think he’d actually be a good president?” Behar asked.

“From prison,” Hostin added.

“Joy, what I’m saying is I’d vote for myself,” he said. “I’m running for president of the United States and I understand that the conversation always gravitates towards the former president. I don’t think that’s good for our country. I think that’s toxic. I think it promotes division.”

“Then why did you say ‘I’d vote for him?'” Hostin interjected.

“Because people are asking me a question about whether I’d vote for one person or the other, and I want to be honest about my answer,” he said.

The co-hosts previously celebrated the 37 count federal indictment against Trump during a June 12 episode. The former president is charged with allegedly mishandling 300 classified documents, which brought forth 31 counts of allegedly violating the Espionage Act.