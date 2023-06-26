Congratulations! Freddie Freeman Joins Legendary 2,000-Hit Club, Guarantees Spot In Hall Of Fame

Congratulations, Freddie!

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman is now a member of the prestigious 2,000-hit club.

Joining the ranks Sunday afternoon, Freeman did so after hitting an RBI double in the eighth inning of Los Angeles’ 6-5 defeat to the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Freeman is only the sixth active player with at least 2,000 career hits.

2,000 hits. What an accomplishment, Freddie! pic.twitter.com/81HlWKZsPS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 26, 2023

Another milestone reached. Congratulations on 2,000 career hits, Freddie. pic.twitter.com/XDhvF8gaRw — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 26, 2023

The five other active MLB players with at least 2,000 hits are Miguel Cabrera, Andrew McCutchen, Nelson Cruz, Joey Votto and Elvis Andrus. The next closest player in the league to potentially join the 2,000-hit club is Astros superstar Jose Altuve, who is only 39 hits away from doing so.

Adding to the legendary status of Freeman, he’s also one of only 98 players in the entire history of Major League Baseball to tally each 2,000 hits and 300 home runs in a career. Among active players, Freeman is one of four to pull off that feat, joining Cabrera, Cruz and Votto.

Though this stings just a little bit as an Atlanta Braves fan, I can’t help but to be happy for Freddie Freeman.

Freddie was a high draft pick for us, grew in our system, played for us 12 seasons, and then we all know how it ended — with a World Series ring in 2021. Despite him leaving for the Dodgers, he’ll always be a Brave with that kind of resume. And when he does go into the Hall of Fame (and he definitely will at this point), he’ll go in as a Brave. Maybe a Dodger too depending on how long he plays for them and being from California, but he’ll be a Brave more than anything. (RELATED: ‘Bricktorgate’: Footage Of Victor Wembanyama Shooting Bricks Mysteriously Deleted From The Internet Before Resurfacing)

And that’s why I can’t help but to be happy for Freddie. A lot of those hits happened in Atlanta, so this is our record too.