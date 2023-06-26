‘No-Brainer’: DeSantis Promises To Advance Keystone XL Pipeline, ‘Open Up’ American Energy Production

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that support for the Keystone XL pipeline is a “no-brainer” while promising that if elected president, his administration would support other fossil fuel pipelines and infrastructure projects.

DeSantis made the remarks at a campaign event in Texas, saying that he “100%” supports advancing the Keystone XL pipeline and other pipeline projects.

“I think it’s critical infrastructure, I think it’s good for the economy, and I think it’s good for our national security,” DeSantis said of expanding the U.S. fossil fuel pipeline network.

“The bureaucrats have to stop holding this country up,” DeSantis said of the regulatory environment for energy production and infrastructure. “Biden is kneecapping our ability to produce domestically,” DeSantis continued, adding that the Biden administration’s energy policies and preferred outcomes are “absurd.” (RELATED: Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Campaign Rakes In $8.2 Million In 24 Hours Since Launch)

“We’ll open up all the oil and gas in the United States for development because it’s important,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also took aim at the permitting process for pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure investments in the same Monday remarks. “It takes forever to permit these pipelines,” he said, adding that the “we need to cut through that red tape, we need to permit things like pipelines, put people to work and enjoy the lower energy prices.”

The Biden administration has worked to diminish American fossil fuel production as a part of its larger green energy and climate spending agenda. His administration has attempted to harshly regulate coal-fired power plants, mining projects, vehicle emissions and oil and gas drilling leases on federal land in order to expedite his administration’s vision for a green energy, net-zero carbon emissions future for the U.S. by 2050 at the latest.

Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughed off a question about her plans to boost domestic fossil fuel production in a November 2021 interview with Bloomberg, calling the question “hilarious.” As a candidate for the presidency in 2019, Biden delivered a personal “guarantee” that his administration would “end fossil fuels.”

