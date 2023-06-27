Democratic Rhode Island Lawmaker Arrested For Keying Car With ‘Biden Sucks’ Sticker

Democratic Rhode Island state Sen. Joshua Miller was arrested Friday for allegedly keying a car with a “Biden Sucks” sticker on it, according to the Cranston, Rhode Island, Police Department.

Miller, 69, was charged with vandalism/malicious injury to property for using his key to scratch a Nissan Pathfinder parked next to his pick-up truck at a local shopping center, police said in a press release. (RELATED: ‘Unsworn Falsification’: Former Democratic State Rep Pleads Guilty To Violating Election Law)

The SUV owner called police Thursday afternoon after he walked back to his vehicle and heard a loud screeching noise resembling someone keying a vehicle, police stated. Miller could be seen holding a key and quickly walking away towards a vehicle with a “Re-elect Senator Josh Miller” sticker.

The passenger asked the state lawmaker if he scratched the vehicle and the lawmaker denied it. The victim looked up Miller after seeing the bumper sticker and identified him as the alleged attacker. Two hours later, Miller returned to his vehicle and was stopped by officers when he tried to leave the parking lot. He denied committing the crime and the victim was brought to the scene to identify Miller as the culprit.

Police reviewed security footage and corroborated the eyewitness account of the keying incident. Miller admitted to damaging the vehicle when officers confronted him with additional information about the alleged crime. Shortly thereafter, he was brought into the Cranston police station and charged, according to police.

The Democratic Rhode Island state Senator was arraigned and released on $1,000 personal recognizance. His next court date is July 18 in the Third District Court, police said.

“Nobody is above the law, including those who make and enforce the laws,” said Colonel Michael Winquist in a statement. “The Officers who handled this investigation did so with fairness, integrity and without preferential treatment.”