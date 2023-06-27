‘Thank God’: Leonard Fournette Narrowly Escapes Injury After Car Catches Fire

NFL Running back Leonard Fournette narrowly escaped serious injury after his car caught on fire while driving Tuesday.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed,” Fournette announced on Instagram, showing video footage of the incinerated car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonard Fournette (@leonardfournette)

Fournette, 28, was driving on I-275 in Tampa Bay when the car began to catch fire, according to TMZ. A local fire department extinguished the flames, which were the result of a mechanical issue and not a crash, The Florida Highway Patrol told TMZ Sports.

Fournette helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV in Feb. 2021 and signed a three-year deal worth $21 million, including up to $24 million with incentives, according to ESPN. However, following Tom Brady’s retirement, Fournette was released from the team in March. (RELATED: REPORT: Tom Brady To Take ‘Passive’ Ownership Role With Las Vegas Raiders)

Fournette was the No. 4 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 NFL draft and has amassed 4,478 rushing yards, 2,219 receiving yards and 41 total touchdowns through six seasons, according to Yahoo Sports.

Fournette is currently a free agent.