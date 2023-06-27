‘Drink American’: Troy Aikman Slams Unpatriotic Beer Brands (Like Bud Light) While Promoting His Own Glorious Beverage

I will definitely be getting some EIGHT after this.

When it comes to being patriotic about the good ol’ USA and drinking some ice cold beer, legendary Super Bowl-winning quarterback Troy Aikman isn’t a fan of posers.

Aikman has his own beer called EIGHT, which is a light beer that rivals types such as Bud Light, Miller Lite and so on. Previously calling it a “great f**king beer,” Aikman has taken complete advantage of Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney disaster to promote his own alcoholic beverage.

That campaign continues for Aikman, as he’s now taking shots at non-American beer companies that like to put “an American flag” on their drinks just for profit.

“At EIGHT, we believe in truth and authenticity. Our company is proudly based right here in Texas and all of our beer is brewed right here in the good ‘ol USA. So, I’ve gotta call it like it is. There are a lot of beer brands out there that are trying to cash in on this holiday by slapping an American flag on their package,” said Aikman in a social media video Monday morning.

“Regardless of whether or not they are truly American. So this July 4th, drink American – whether it’s EIGHT beer or any other American owned beer brand. And on behalf of all of us out here, we appreciate your support. Cheers.”

If you’re not aware, Anheuser-Busch is no longer owned by an American company, being sold to Belgian corporation InBev all the way back in 2008. And with another thing that Aikman referenced, Budweiser has put cans on the market in the past with American flags on them, and are selling camo bottles this summer to fit the ‘USA’ vibe.

It’s pretty clear that Aikman was taking a swipe at Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch.

Yeah, he might not have said it outright, but when he’s talking about non-American beer companies and those who just slap old glory on their product for revenue, do the math … he’s talking about Anheuser-Busch (among others). I can’t blame Troy, it’s smart marketing and he’s 100% correct. And he gets to kill two three birds with one stone: 1. Take shots at Bud Light (and other posers), 2. Celebrate America’s birthday, and 3. Promote his own beer. (RELATED: What A Disgrace! Bud Light Was A Sponsor For Pride Toronto That Featured Naked Men Around Kids)

Just like his playing days, Troy killed it.