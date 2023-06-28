REPORT: Pete Davidson In Rehab For Mental Health Issues

“Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson has reportedly checked into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania to seek help with borderline personality disorder and PTSD, according to Page Six.

A friend of Davidson’s said, “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening,” according to Page Six. He is believed to be at the same facility that comedian John Mulaney attended when he sought help for drug and alcohol addiction. Davidson has recently made the headlines for a serious car crash and was exposed after leaving a vulgar message on PETA’s voicemail.

Pete Davidson checks in to rehab to focus on himself amid mental health issues. A source tells ET, “He can be manic and wasn’t sleeping well or taking good care of himself, so he decided to go to get help, take a break, and get back on track.” pic.twitter.com/8FkprirftS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 28, 2023

Davidson’s visit to rehab comes weeks after he was forced to apologize to the head of PETA. The organization called him out for buying a pet dog from a store instead of a shelter, which reportedly led to the message. He left a message saying, “Fuck you and suck my dick,” Page Six reported. (RELATED: Lamar Odom Assists Bam Margera Through Rehab)

Davidson was also charged with one count of reckless driving this month, after smashing his car into the side of a Beverly Hills home in March. He had a female passenger in the vehicle at the time, and a female resident was inside the home at the time of the incident, according to TMZ.

The length of the comedian’s stay in rehab has not been specified.

A source close to the situation said, “[a]nyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it,” according to Page Six.