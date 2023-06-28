Study Reveals Houston Texans And Cleveland Browns Have The Most All-American Patriotic Fanbases In The NFL

My Dolphins are represented well.

Ahh … You gotta love the 4th of July. We get a long weekend off work, can throw down on burgers and dogs, and have the excuse to drink as much alcohol as we want. And we do it all to celebrate the greatest country in the world. It truly is a glorious holiday.

To celebrate, sports betting website Oddspedia has revealed a study they’ve done that highlights both the most (and least) all-American patriotic fanbases in the NFL.

Oddspedia surveyed more than 6,000 football-obsessed Americans on the issue, asking questions that ranged from “how proud are you to be American?” to “do you support the troops?” — this is what led the site to create their Patriotism Index, giving each fanbase a score from 1-10 (with 1 being the least patriotic and 10 being the most).

Here are the full results from Oddspedia’s study:

Houston Texans – 9.98 Cleveland Browns – 9.86 Cincinnati Bengals – 7.48 Dallas Cowboys – 7.32 Carolina Panthers – 6.98 Los Angeles Rams – 6.84 Miami Dolphins – 6.61 Las Vegas Raiders – 6.49 Jacksonville Jaguars – 6.32 Atlanta Falcons – 6.11 Buffalo Bills – 6.09 Pittsburgh Steelers – 5.33 Denver Broncos – 5 New York Giants – 4.54 Los Angeles Chargers – 4.53 Kansas City Chiefs – 4.43 Tennessee Titans – 4.42 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4.36 Chicago Bears – 4.09 Arizona Cardinals – 3.89 Green Bay Packers – 3.84 Philadelphia Eagles – 3.48 New England Patriots – 3.44 Seattle Seahawks – 3.41 Washington Commanders – 3.04 Minnesota Vikings – 2.76 Detroit Lions – 2.75 Indianapolis Colts – 2.31 New Orleans Saints – 2.21 San Francisco 49ers – 1.72 Baltimore Ravens – 1.54 New York Jets – 1.23

That video is from inside NRG Stadium (where the Houston Texans play), so it’s not really surprising they grabbed Oddspedia’s No. 1 spot considering there are American flags everywhere — and I mean everywhere. It’s so great.

But check out my Miami Dolphins though! That’s another result that isn’t the most shocking. If you’ve ever been to Miami, you’re very well aware of how patriotic they can get down there, especially the Cuban population, so it’s not a surprise to see the Dolphins make the top 10. Just like it’s not a surprise that the New York Jets came in dead last. That fanbase features some of the scummiest people you will ever meet. I can’t help but to point and laugh … HAHA! (RELATED: Happy Birthday, America! Pepsi Releasing Glorious ‘Colachup’ Sauce In Select MLB Ballparks To Celebrate 4th Of July)

But for real though … screw the Jets.