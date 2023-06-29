‘I Quit Fox’: Geraldo Rivera Says He Has Left Fox News After Ouster From ‘The Five’

Geraldo Rivera announced he was leaving Fox News in a Thursday Twitter video, saying his Friday morning “Fox & Friends” appearance could be his final one.

“Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox,” Rivera said in a post on Twitter. “After 23 years, tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Very Upset About It’: Geraldo Rivera Goes Ballistic Over DOJ Indicting Trump)

Rivera, who initially joined the network as a war correspondent in 2001, had previously announced his departure from “The Five” in a June 21 tweet, but said that he was still a “correspondent at large” for the network. His ouster was reportedly due to clashes with co-hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld, according to the Daily Mail.

Rivera and Gutfeld had a heated discussion on abortion during the May 4 show, in which Gutfeld criticized celebrities who celebrated their abortions, where Rivera called the late-night host “arrogant.”

“Go for it, Geraldo. Keep going,” Gutfeld said near the end of the exchange. “You’re making a fool of yourself.”

“Can I talk to you? You know something, you insulting punk?” Rivera responded.

The two also clashed over the fallout from a pair of sexual assaults in Loudoun County high schools that were reportedly covered up by the Loudoun County school board.

Rivera had also clashed with host Lawrence Jones over illegal immigration on May 26.

“If you look on the dark side, I believe there’s plenty to see there, but if you look at my vision of an optimistic America, where the rule can be that you can have the American dream, too,” Rivera said. “If you play by the rules.”

“They haven’t played by the rules, Geraldo,” Jones said. “They haven’t played by the rules. And our country is giving them a red carpet now for coming here and breaking the law.”

"We reached an amicable conclusion with Geraldo over the past few weeks and look forward to celebrating him on Fox & Friends on Friday which will be his last appearance on the network," a spokesperson for Fox News told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

