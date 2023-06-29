J.J. Watt Announces Next Big Career Move

Former NFL star J.J. Watt has joined CBS Sports as a studio analyst.

Watt, who retired last season after playing for 12 years, is set to return to the screen for beloved fans.

Watt signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports and is slated to begin his role during the first week of the 2023 NFL season, according to BroBible.

“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely,” Watt said in a statement from CBS, according to ESPN. “I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall. Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Watt expressed excitement in a video posted to Twitter Thursday as well. (RELATED: Retiring NFL Legend JJ Watt Breaks Down In Tears After Coaches Show Him Special Video Before Last Game)

Sorry, sorry… C “B” S. Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

Watt spent 10 years with the Houston Texans before playing his last two with the Arizona Cardinals. Watt accumulated 114.5 career sacks and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2012, 2014 and 2015, according to ESPN.