Kelsea Ballerini Hit In Face While Performing

Famous country singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by an unidentified object Wednesday during her performance at Outlaw Field in the Idaho Botanical Garden, video shows.

The singer was performing her hit song “If You Go Down” when she was suddenly whacked in the face by something thrown right at her. She clutched the top of her face, apparently struck in or near the eye, before making her way off the stage for treatment, video shared on social media shows.

Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord,… pic.twitter.com/oIgy2JDn3V — Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

The video footage captured a brief view of the item thrown at Ballerini, with some fans suggesting it was a bracelet. There have been no official reports identifying what was hurled at the star.

Ballerini turned her back to the audience moments after she was hit. Her violinist rushed to her side and the two exchanged muffled words with one another. She exited the stage briefly and returned with a message for her fans.

“Can we just talk about what happened,” Ballerini said, addressing the crowd.

“All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know,” she said.

“There’s security everywhere tonight.”

“If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?” Ballerini said.

The artist managed to complete her set, and the extent of her injuries, if any, have not been reported. (RELATED: Fan Who Allegedly Threw Phone At Bebe Rexha Gives Shocking Reason For His Actions)

A troubling trend of throwing things at performers seems to be emerging in recent months. Bebe Rexha had to leave the stage to get stitches in her face after someone threw an object at her during a live performance in mid-June.