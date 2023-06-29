‘Put Women Back In The Kitchen’: UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Wants Females Out Of Workforce, Banned From Voting

Woah! Get your popcorn ready for this one!

The UFC hosted a press conference Wednesday to promote their upcoming UFC on ESPN event, slated for July 1. Headlining the Saturday night festivities will be Sean Strickland taking on Abusupiyan Magomedov. But what people are talking about has nothing to do with the actual fighting, instead it has to do with some controversial things that Strickland said that has people livid.

During the presser, Strickland started speaking about women, eventually saying that females should have never been allowed to vote. The 32-year-old also said that women shouldn’t be in the workforce and be placed back into the kitchen. Oh, and Strickland also said that America should be more like it was in 1942 — oops, excuse me — in 1958 after we beat the crap out of the Nazis in World War II.

“We need to go back to taking women out of the workforce, and maybe that’s where we f**ked up. We let women vote, no offense. Think about America prior to women voting,. They tried to ban alcohol, I don’t even drink but I’m not trying to ban alcohol,” said Strickland at UFC Vegas 76 media day.

“So, what you did, man, you let these women come into the workforce, now we make less money, you got kids raising themselves on TikTok, we need to go back to like 1942, maybe 1958 after we f**ked up the Germans. We need to put women back in the kitchen, only one man needs to be working, so as a collective man group we need to elect someone that’s gonna put women back in the kitchen, one man working, raise the wages, and build a f**king wall.”

WATCH:

Sean Strickland: “We need to take women out of the work force” Oscar Willis: “Have you thought about going to therapy?” pic.twitter.com/xnOfkIADfx — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 28, 2023

Now I’m not taking a side here because I’m not getting myself in trouble, so all I’m gonna say is that I’m going to do my best for society and help raise my two daughters and two step-daughters to be upstanding women. And to be quite frank, screw just the workforce for my girls. I’m out here trying to make them blatant power women, CEO women. I want them to be bosses, because I’m sure you agree, being just a worker comes along with a lot of crap. (RELATED: Travis Kelce, Dak Prescott And George Kittle Will Be Shilling For Bud Light This Summer)

And that’s about all I have to say about the Strickland situation. Over and out.